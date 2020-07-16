Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $256.89 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

BNED opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

