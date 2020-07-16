Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

B has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

B opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,647,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

