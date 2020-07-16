Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

PXD stock opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

