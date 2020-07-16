Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 206 ($2.54) to GBX 212 ($2.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 151.93 ($1.87).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 119.36 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

