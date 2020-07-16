Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 135 at Deutsche Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investec raised shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 206 ($2.54) to GBX 212 ($2.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 151.93 ($1.87).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 119.36 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.