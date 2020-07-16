Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.20

Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Bankers Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.