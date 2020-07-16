Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

