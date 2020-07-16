Bank of America Boosts Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $23.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

