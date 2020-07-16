Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

BKHYY stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $968.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

