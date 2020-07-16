Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.