B. Riley Increases Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Price Target to $14.50

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

MPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth $884,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth $90,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

