Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Ayro has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.75.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures compact and sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus mobility, and government use. The company is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

