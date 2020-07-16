Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

AXSM opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after buying an additional 1,536,278 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,652,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 225.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 310,963 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,590,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,154,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

