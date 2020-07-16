Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Given New GBX 3,510 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,435 ($29.97) to GBX 3,510 ($43.19) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVON. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 3,300 ($40.61) to GBX 4,200 ($51.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 3,555 ($43.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,709.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. Avon Rubber has a 12-month low of GBX 1,226.40 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,500 ($43.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 9.02 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

