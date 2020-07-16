Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVID. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.81 on Monday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $341.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 29,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $176,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,311,196 shares of company stock worth $16,252,321 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,576.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.