Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $14,145.28 in Stock

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $14,145.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDMO. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

