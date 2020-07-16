Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $957.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 98.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

