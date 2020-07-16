Autoliv (ALV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALV opened at $66.64 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.81.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

