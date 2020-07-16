Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.00 ($57.30).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €57.72 ($64.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Aurubis has a one year low of €30.05 ($33.76) and a one year high of €59.36 ($66.70). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

