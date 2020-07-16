Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

NYSE ACB opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 442.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.93 million. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

