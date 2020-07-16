August J. Troendle Sells 8,582 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 96,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.