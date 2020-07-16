Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSKR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

