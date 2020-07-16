Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,514,000 after acquiring an additional 260,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 181,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

