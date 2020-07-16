Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

