AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.