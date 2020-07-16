AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

