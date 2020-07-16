AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.