Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
ALFVY stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.77.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco Company Profile
