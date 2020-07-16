Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,291.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,869.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

