Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 82 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

