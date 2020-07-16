Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of LNC opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

