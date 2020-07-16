Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.32% of City Office REIT worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

CIO opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $451.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.33. City Office REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

