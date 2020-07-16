Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 373 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 124,039 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $53.39 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

