Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 8,575 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 355,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.