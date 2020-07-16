Atheios Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $11,235.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 32,327,898 coins and its circulating supply is 30,465,372 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

