Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.