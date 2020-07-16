At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Down 5.9%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.61, approximately 1,519,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,064,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

The firm has a market cap of $382.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. At Home Group’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

