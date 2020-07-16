ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALPMY. ValuEngine downgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.75. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

