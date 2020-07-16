Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $753.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 310,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $14,829,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 85,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

