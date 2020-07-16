Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASPU. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $80,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,830 shares of company stock worth $1,160,637 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

