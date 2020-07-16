ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 1-Year High at $402.86

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $402.86 and last traded at $388.62, with a volume of 1083600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.75.

Get ASML alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.16. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ASML by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ASML by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.