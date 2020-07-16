ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Get ASML alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.75.

ASML stock opened at $396.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.07 and a 200-day moving average of $305.16. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. Equities analysts expect that ASML will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.