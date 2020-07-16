ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.31.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

