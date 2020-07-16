ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.31.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

