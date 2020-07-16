Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASND. CSFB boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $134.29 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,574,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.