Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

