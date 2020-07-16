Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after buying an additional 277,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,061,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,989,000 after buying an additional 215,688 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

