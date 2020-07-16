ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARKAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARKEMA/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. ARKEMA/S has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

