Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,724.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $422,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,926. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.

Arista Networks stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

