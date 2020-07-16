Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. WBB Securities lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

ARCT stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $62.97.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

